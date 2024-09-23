The Ofori's delighted in the KZN snow this weekend

Carol Ofori and her kids playing in the snow/Supplied

As the snowfall began in parts of KwaZulu Natal, many people were delighted to see the blankets of snowflakes outside their homes. It was a wonderland that many people wait lifetimes to see, and knowing it was in our beloved province was magical. We saw families driving hours to visit sites in the Midlands, Ladysmith, Howick, and N3 surrounding areas to see the snow. Some built snowmen, while others made snow angels. Carol Ofori and her family made the drive to Howick on Saturday, September 21, 2024, and were happy to have braved the cold to play in the snow.

Watch their time in the snow, where Carol Ofori admitted that they could not take credit for the snowman they posed with, it was already there when they arrived. Video courtesy of Instagram.

We understand that as much as it was a playful weekend of snowfall for many, it was also a traumatising experience for those stuck on the N3 in the snowfall. It indicated that we are not prepared for this sort of weather, despite the majestic nature that snow presents for many, it can be damning. Take a look at some of the other videos we found online about the snowfall. The below video warned motorists to stay at home as the snowfall had them stuck on the N3 near Montrose. Courtesy of Instagram.

Here's another video of a TikTok user sharing the details of being stuck on the N3 for over twenty hours. Watch below how she shared her nature calls incident - courtesy of TikTok.

Courtesy of TikTok.

The below video is from a resident in Newcastle - courtesy of Instagram.

Image Supplied