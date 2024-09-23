 The Ofori's delighted in the KZN snow this weekend
Stream ECR
Stream EC Gold Donate

The Ofori's delighted in the KZN snow this weekend

Updated | By East Coast Radio

To build a snowman or not? 

Carol Ofori and her kids stand near a snowman
Carol Ofori and her kids stand near a snowman/Supplied
Carol Ofori and her kids playing in the snow
Carol Ofori and her kids playing in the snow/Supplied

As the snowfall began in parts of KwaZulu Natal, many people were delighted to see the blankets of snowflakes outside their homes. It was a wonderland that many people wait lifetimes to see, and knowing it was in our beloved province was magical. 

We saw families driving hours to visit sites in the Midlands, Ladysmith, Howick, and N3 surrounding areas to see the snow. Some built snowmen, while others made snow angels. 

Carol Ofori and her family made the drive to Howick on Saturday, September 21, 2024, and were happy to have braved the cold to play in the snow. 

Read more: LOOK: KZN ‘winter wonderland’ as province blanketed in snow

Watch their time in the snow, where Carol Ofori admitted that they could not take credit for the snowman they posed with, it was already there when they arrived. 

Video courtesy of Instagram

Read more: LOOK: Snow blankets Ladysmith, residents build snowmen

We understand that as much as it was a playful weekend of snowfall for many, it was also a traumatising experience for those stuck on the N3 in the snowfall. 

It indicated that we are not prepared for this sort of weather, despite the majestic nature that snow presents for many, it can be damning. 

Take a look at some of the other videos we found online about the snowfall. The below video warned motorists to stay at home as the snowfall had them stuck on the N3 near Montrose. Courtesy of Instagram

Here's another video of a TikTok user sharing the details of being stuck on the N3 for over twenty hours. 

Watch below how she shared her nature calls incident - courtesy of TikTok

@oneandonly_rori We don’t even have water 😭 #durban #snow #N3 ♬ original sound - OneAndOnlyRori

Courtesy of TikTok

@oneandonly_rori Yerrrr what a day 🧍🏽‍♀️ #durban #snow #N3 ♬ original sound - OneAndOnlyRori

The below video is from a resident in Newcastle - courtesy of Instagram

Carol podcasts
East Coast Radio

Follow us on social media: 

HOW TO LISTEN TO EAST COAST RADIO

  1. Listen to East Coast Radio on the FM (frequency modulation) spectrum between 94 and 95 FM on your radio.
  2. Listen live to ECR by clicking here or download the ECR App (iOS/Android).
  3. Listen to East Coast Radio on the DStv audio bouquet, channel 836. 
  4. Switch to the audio bouquet on your Openview decoder and browse to channel 606
  5. Listen to us on Amazon Alexa

Image Supplied

Check out more from East Coast Radio

KZN South Africa Snow Carol Ofori

Show's Stories

© 2024 Kagiso Media Ltd. All rights reserved.