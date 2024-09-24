Local tourism disrupted by KZN snowstorm
Updated | By Noxolo Miya
Hospitality association
FEDHASA says the travel disruptions caused by unusually heavy snowfall in KZN
over the weekend, have had a knock-on effect on local tourism.
Chairperson Brett Tungay says B&Bs and other resorts in southern KZN have reported a number of cancellations.
Areas including Ladysmith, the Drakensberg, uMngeni and Estcourt were blanketed in thick snow.
The blizzard left thousands of motorists stranded, some for nearly two days, when portions of the N3 toll route were closed.
Tungay says it caused disruptions for hospitality businesses in the area as well.
“What was supposed to have been a bumper long weekend for certain accommodation establishments, actually ended up as a disappointment. This is because of the number of people that couldn’t get through to establishments specially in the Drakensberg and then also to an extent, people coming from inland areas and going to coastal resorts and establishments."
