Listen to the Durban Desi Boy version of 'Man in Finance'

Can someone make this into an actual song plz just for funzies

The above video went viral earlier this year when @Girl_on_couch, Megan Boni, decided to share it on her TikTok. She urged someone to turn these lyrics into an actual song, but she didn't expect the response she got.

The song exploded, with several music producers using these spoken words in their dance tracks. Megan then met David Guetta, who exploded the song even more.

Megan Boni has since left her job and is pursuing a career in music. She has been on tour with David Guetta, and we can safely say that she started a trend that has since evolved.