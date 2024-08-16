Listen to the Durban Desi Boy version of 'Man in Finance'
Updated | By Stacey & J Sbu
"I'm looking for a man in finance, trust fund, 6'5, blue eyes..." is hailed as 2024's hit 'song' that went viral and is still trending.
@girl_on_couch
Can someone make this into an actual song plz just for funzies♬ original sound - Girl On Couch
The above video went viral earlier this year when @Girl_on_couch, Megan Boni, decided to share it on her TikTok. She urged someone to turn these lyrics into an actual song, but she didn't expect the response she got.
The song exploded, with several music producers using these spoken words in their dance tracks. Megan then met David Guetta, who exploded the song even more.
Megan Boni has since left her job and is pursuing a career in music. She has been on tour with David Guetta, and we can safely say that she started a trend that has since evolved.
Watch as she speaks briefly about the success of her 'phrase' that became a worldwide trend - courtesy of TikTok.
@bbcnews Did they just make the remix of the summer? #ManinFinance #FinanceGirl #GirlOnCouch #TrustFund #SixFive #BlueEyes #DavidGuetta #Guetta #MeganBoni #BBCNews ♬ original sound - BBC News
The revolution has reached Durban, and a young Durban Content Creator, @HarveyP, has created a bespoke 'Desi' version. It is pretty inviting to hear the track localised to suit the people of Durban.
Check it out below and let us know what you think. The video is courtesy of TikTok.
@harveyp001 Anyone fits the requirements😏??#SAMA28 #tamil #growmyaccount #brownboy #browntiktok #fypシ #xyzbca #southafrica #southafricanindian #indian #sexy #fyp #trend #durbantiktok #foryou #bollywood #funny #desi #desiwedding @AjWavy ♬ original sound - Harvey P
Image Courtesy of TikTok
