Life can be tough for everyone: Kids discuss the challenges they face

Parents constantly share the challenges of being parents, but kids sometimes need a platform to share them, too.

Some of you might be wondering, "Huh, what challenges?"...

But the truth is that even kids face challenges; they might not be on the same level (the challenges) as adults, but they are their own to face nonetheless.

Local street interviewers, The Boys South Africa, generally move around South Africa and ask South Africans different questions. These interviews range from their understanding of slang words to who their favourite Springbok is, one thing is always certain in these interviews, they are entertaining.