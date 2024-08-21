Life can be tough for everyone: Kids discuss the challenges they face
Updated | By East Coast Radio
Just like us adults, kids also face challenges on the daily...
Parents constantly share the challenges of being parents, but kids sometimes need a platform to share them, too.
Some of you might be wondering, "Huh, what challenges?"...
But the truth is that even kids face challenges; they might not be on the same level (the challenges) as adults, but they are their own to face nonetheless.
Local street interviewers, The Boys South Africa, generally move around South Africa and ask South Africans different questions. These interviews range from their understanding of slang words to who their favourite Springbok is, one thing is always certain in these interviews, they are entertaining.
This time, they interviewed kids in what looked like a Cape Town market. They asked kids a fundamental question: "What is the hardest thing about being a kid?"
The kids took this as an opportunity to share their true feelings, and most didn't hold back. Well, that's something we have come to expect from children: their inability to filter their responses and their candidness (traits to be admired).
From waking up early to not being tall enough, their responses were entertaining.
So, we can say with confidence they met the brief with this assignment.
Watch the video below - courtesy of TikTok.
@theboyssouthafrica Who can relate? 🇿🇦🤣🤣 #southafrica #capetown #interview #maths #school #highschool #teacher #india ♬ original sound - rugratsthemesong
Image Courtesy of iStock/Lisa5201
