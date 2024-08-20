The minimum wage in South Africa is R27

The minimum wage for South Africans was made effective in March 2024, which is R27.58 an hour. An average of eight hours of work leaves a worker with a salary of R4,633.44, with a maximum of R5,074.72 per month.

This isn't a total that could leave a family of four with much, taking food, electricity, transport, and education into account.

Professor Ines Meyer from the University of Cape Town shared that a quality of life survey conducted by the Living Wage South Africa Network (LWSAN) estimated that the minimum liveable monthly income in South Africa for 2024 would be R15,000.

This is for the lower-income earners in South Africa, but that doesn't seem quite fitting.