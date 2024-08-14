Celebrities take on the 'Give Me My Money' challenge
Updated | By Tamlyn Canham
Parents, be warned, if your children ask you to record a video with them called 'Give Me My Money' - run!
A-list celebrities are joining scores of social media users in taking on the viral 'Give Me My Money' challenge.
The challenge, which YouTuber Kai Cenat reportedly made famous, involves a group of people standing in a line.
Each person takes a turn saying, "Give me my money," or sometimes "Give me the money." The group cheers for each person after they have said the phrase.
The last person, however, is unaware that when it gets to their turn, not a single person will clap for them. Some will even stare at them blankly as if to say, "What are you doing?"
The prank is usually pulled on unsuspecting parents, but social media users do it on their friends.
The 'Give Me My Money' challenge has become so popular that even celebrities such as Victoria and David Beckham do it.
Here's a look at some of the stars who have been tricked!
Victoria and David Beckham
David Beckham roped in two of his children, Harper and Romeo, to prank his wife, Victoria Beckham.
"Sorry, mum. 😆 @victoriabeckham @romeobeckham #HarperSeven 😆 @brooklynpeltzbeckham @cruzbeckham we got mum 😆," the retired English footballer captioned a video of them pranking Posh Spice.
Will Smith
'Bel-Air' stars Akira Akbar, Jabari Banks, and Olly Sholotan did Will dirty.
"He did not get his money 😭😭😭," Olly wrote on Instagram after successfully pranking the 'Bad Boys' actor.
A confused Will had no idea what was happening as they walked away from him. "Alright, I got me," he said.
Stephen Curry
NBA star Stephen Curry and his siblings, Seth and Sydel, did the 'Give Me My Money' challenge on their mother Sonya. They even got their spouses, Ayesha Curry, Damion Lee, and Callie Rivers, to join in.
Angela Bassett
The children of 'Black Panther' actress Angela Bassett also pulled a fast one on her. Bronwyn and Slater Vance got their mom all excited about being in a TikTok video with them, only to leave her hanging at the last minute.
Watch the hilarious video below.
@bronwyn_v i kinda felt bad @Slater #fyp #mom #dad #family ♬ original sound - bronwyn vance
MORE FROM EAST COAST RADIO:
Idris Elba
Idris Elba's daughter Isan Elba, and her stepmother, Sabrina Dhowre Elba, were already skating on thin ice when they got him to take part in the challenge.
The 'Luther: The Fallen Sun' actor seemed a little annoyed while the pair explained how the video works. But even he couldn't help but crack a smile when they didn't clap for him at the end.
"He’s such a little brat sometimes," Isan teased.
@isanelba He’s such a little brat sometimes 🤣 #givememymoney ♬ original sound - Isan Elba
Lasizwe
Back home in South Africa, Lasizwe Dambuza convinced Pearl Thusi, Minnie Dlamini, and Ntando Duma to do the challenge on his brother Lungile.
Lasizwe was on a roll because before pranking Lungile, he got Pearl!
@lasizwe
Just Give Me the money Prank (Celebrity Edition) we called “Show me the money”♬ original sound - Lasizwe
