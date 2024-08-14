Celebrities take on the 'Give Me My Money' challenge

A-list celebrities are joining scores of social media users in taking on the viral 'Give Me My Money' challenge.

The challenge, which YouTuber Kai Cenat reportedly made famous, involves a group of people standing in a line.

Each person takes a turn saying, "Give me my money," or sometimes "Give me the money." The group cheers for each person after they have said the phrase.

The last person, however, is unaware that when it gets to their turn, not a single person will clap for them. Some will even stare at them blankly as if to say, "What are you doing?"

The prank is usually pulled on unsuspecting parents, but social media users do it on their friends.

The 'Give Me My Money' challenge has become so popular that even celebrities such as Victoria and David Beckham do it.

Here's a look at some of the stars who have been tricked!