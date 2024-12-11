Interracial couple share the differences in their beach days
Updated | By East Coast Radio
Even as a rainbow nation, we all have different ways of doing things but we have to celebrate it for its quirkiness.
"There's a way to come to the beach. In this culture, bring one umbrella, if any and sunblock," Andrea, Justin Harrison's wife, said in a recent video he shared on social media.
The two animatedly discussed their beach visits and the cultural differences between Indian South Africans and White South Africans. As a rainbow nation, we have our quirks – and more often than not, we can laugh at the stereotypes tied to our cultures.
Andrea, who comes from an Indian background, and Justin, who is White, share an amazing interracial relationship. They often manage to merge the gap between their cultures in their personal lives.
South African Indians are known for being very prepared when visiting the beach – they'll pack everything from gazebos and packed meals to teatime snacks, and even a generator for good measure.
Talk about being prepared for anything. Andrea proudly embraces her ancestral community's ability to over-prepare for a beach visit. At the same time, Justin humorously acknowledges that his community tends to follow the "wing it" approach when heading to the beach.
The couple laughs at their cultural differences while seated at the beach, a subtle reminder of what we all can expect to see this holiday season.
Watch the video below – courtesy of TikTok.
@moneytribe21 Indian people Vs white people at the #ForexEducation #ForexCommunity #forex #trading #moneytribe21 #justinharrison ♬ original sound - Justin Harrison
Image Courtesy of TikTok
