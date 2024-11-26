More lifeguards for KZN beaches during festive season

Two minors tragically lost their lives in separate incidents last week.

A search is also underway for a 23-year-old Limpopo man who is presumed to have drowned at an Umhlanga beach on Monday.

"A number of our lifeguards, you know, on any given weekend, they will probably be in excess of 4,000 lifeguards that will be on duty in various beaches,” said Lifesaving South Africa's Dhaya Sewduth.

“The municipalities do employ seasonal lifeguards or extra lifeguards on a seasonal basis, each municipality will employ a [certain] number of seasonal lifeguards as per their own budget.

"We urge the public to only swim where lifeguards are on duty. Lifeguards make an assessment at the beach, they do a risk analysis then they put the bathe beacons in the safest spot."

