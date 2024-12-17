This is how we all should react to the baby puking

As a parent, your babies can give you a proper shock now and then.

Have you ever seen an infant puke? If you have, you'll know that babies often create their own versions of slapstick comedy. The difference? You might catch it on video, while they remain blissfully unaware of the memorable moment they're creating for their parents.

One father, who was enjoying a sweet moment with his baby, quickly learnt a valuable lesson: you don't mess with burp time.

Experts say it's normal for babies to bring up milk during burping. The process should only take a couple of minutes but skipping it can result in some messy consequences.