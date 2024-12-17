 This is how we all should react to the baby puking
Stream ECR
Stream EC Gold Donate

This is how we all should react to the baby puking

Updated | By Udesha Moodley-Judhoo

Heads up to all those dads holding their babies before you burp them.

A father laughs as his baby pukes on him
A father laughs as his baby pukes on him/Instagram Screenshot/theautismdad

As a parent, your babies can give you a proper shock now and then. 

Have you ever seen an infant puke? If you have, you'll know that babies often create their own versions of slapstick comedy. The difference? You might catch it on video, while they remain blissfully unaware of the memorable moment they're creating for their parents. 

One father, who was enjoying a sweet moment with his baby, quickly learnt a valuable lesson: you don't mess with burp time. 

Experts say it's normal for babies to bring up milk during burping. The process should only take a couple of minutes but skipping it can result in some messy consequences.

Read more: Dad doesn't take news of daycare's closure well

This father quickly realised that keeping the baby up for a burp is always a must. Whether he attempted to burp her before lying down remains unclear – because, as many parents know, even after burping, babies can still surprise you.

In the video, the dad is lying on the couch, his baby resting on his chest. It looks like he's watching something on TV while he strokes the baby's back. 

Dads and their daughters often share moments of ingenious parenting techniques, like the father who cut a hole in his shirt to trick his child into thinking he was breastfeeding. But this dad’s parenting moment took an unexpected turn.

The baby surprised her father by puking all over him. His reaction was priceless – a relatable, comedic testament to dads everywhere doing their best in the unpredictable world of parenting.

Watch the video below – courtesy of Instagram

Read more: Darren's daddy-daughter December itinerary

Check out some basics on how to burp a baby – courtesy of YouTube

Carol Ofori Show Banner
Carol Ofori Show Banner

Follow us on social media: 

HOW TO LISTEN TO EAST COAST RADIO

  1. Listen to East Coast Radio on the FM (frequency modulation) spectrum between 94 and 95 FM on your radio.
  2. Listen live to ECR by clicking here or download the ECR App (iOS/Android).
  3. Listen to East Coast Radio on the DStv audio bouquet, channel 836. 
  4. Switch to the audio bouquet on your Openview decoder and browse to channel 606
  5. Listen to us on Amazon Alexa

Image Courtesy of Instagram

Check out more from East Coast Radio

Babies Funny Kids Dads Children

Show's Stories

© 2024 Kagiso Media Ltd. All rights reserved.