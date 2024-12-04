Dad doesn't take news of daycare's closure well

Many South African parents are feeling the stress of having to work and see their kids during the December holidays. This father was as distressed as they come...

Many parents feel pressure as the kids unofficially begin their summer holidays earlier than expected. However, we heard the distress in one father's voice, which resonated with most parents in the same boat. Linde Sibanda made an announcement on social media yesterday saying that his wife had just informed him that their son's creche was closing. According to Sibanda, there was no notice, and of all the days the creche decided to close, they chose a Tuesday. He looked worried and stressed about the creche closing for the year and pondered why...

We must note that Sibanda is a comedian, so for all we know, this was a ruse to make other parents feel less alone and a great content opportunity. His video sounded desperate and had just enough humour to make us realise he was being dramatic. Many other parents jumped on the bandwagon to share that their kids' creches were closing on December 13th. Some parents complained that they had to pay the entire month's fees even though the creches were closing early. It's also been a common thread for many parents complaining that their kids staying at home is costing them as all they want to do is eat...

For those parents, we've got you covered. You can check out some great hacks on how to fill up your kids' time during the holidays.

Image Courtesy of TikTok