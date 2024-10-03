How do you eat your PB&J sandwich?
Updated | By East Coast Radio
Usually, when you think about a peanut butter and jam sandwich, you think you are going to see two yummy spreads on two slices of bread, sandwiched together to form a sandwich... but that was not the case for this man...
Usually, when you think about a peanut butter and jam sandwich, you think you are going to see two yummy spreads on two slices of bread, sandwiched together to form a sandwich... but that was not the case for this man...
Eating with your hands has long been a traditional act in many cultures. But did you know that eating with your hands "contributes to healthy eating and overall wellbeing"?
"According to food and health experts, eating with your hands goes beyond mere tradition - it's a health-conscious choice! Ayurveda teaches us that eating with your hands is not only hygienic but also beneficial for your senses and digestion."
Each finger is associated with one of the five elements: "Space (thumb), air (index finger), fire (middle finger), water (ring finger), and earth (little finger). So, when we eat with our hands, the gesture activates these elements and thereby 'balances the energies in our body'." (Food NDTV)
Touching our food with our fingers sends signals to our brain that we are ready to eat. This in turn prepares our stomach and our digestive organs to take heed of the process of digestion.
"Eating with hands also helps us to be more mindful of what we eat, how much we eat, and how fast we eat, which are all important factors for healthy digestion." (Food NDTV)
In essence, eating with your hands is good for you.
One wife was concerned after seeing how her husband eats peanut butter and jam . Usually, people eat this classic combo in a sandwich, but he had a unique way of eating it.
Instead of slapping these two spreads onto slices of bread and sandwiching them together to form a sandwich, he dished out spoonfuls of each spread onto a plate and ate it as one might eat a curry. He used the bread to scoop some peanut butter and jam and then ate it.
Watch the video below - courtesy of TikTok.
@roaamashaleh is my husband broken? pls tell me hes not the only one 😫😂 #husbandwife #husbandwifecomedy #pbandj ♬ sonido original - Mango skylar 🥭
Follow us on social media:
HOW TO LISTEN TO EAST COAST RADIO
- Listen to East Coast Radio on the FM (frequency modulation) spectrum between 94 and 95 FM on your radio.
- Listen live to ECR by clicking here or download the ECR App (iOS/Android).
- Listen to East Coast Radio on the DStv audio bouquet, channel 836.
- Switch to the audio bouquet on your Openview decoder and browse to channel 606
- Listen to us on Amazon Alexa.
Image Courtesy of iStock
Check out more from East Coast Radio
Show's Stories
-
VIDEO: Baby latches onto her dad's nipple in her sleep
We'll give him an A+ for sticking out the pain in silence...Carol Ofori an hour ago
-
How do you eat your PB&J sandwich?
Usually, when you think about a peanut butter and jam sandwich, you thin...Carol Ofori an hour ago