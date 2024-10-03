How do you eat your PB&J sandwich?

Eating with your hands has long been a traditional act in many cultures. But did you know that eating with your hands "contributes to healthy eating and overall wellbeing"?

"According to food and health experts, eating with your hands goes beyond mere tradition - it's a health-conscious choice! Ayurveda teaches us that eating with your hands is not only hygienic but also beneficial for your senses and digestion."

Each finger is associated with one of the five elements: "Space (thumb), air (index finger), fire (middle finger), water (ring finger), and earth (little finger). So, when we eat with our hands, the gesture activates these elements and thereby 'balances the energies in our body'." (Food NDTV)

Touching our food with our fingers sends signals to our brain that we are ready to eat. This in turn prepares our stomach and our digestive organs to take heed of the process of digestion.