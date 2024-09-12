Helper wants to bring her mom to employer's house for a vacation
Updated | By East Coast Radio
This request sounds awkward to us; we can only imagine how awkward it must've been to hear...
This request sounds awkward to us; we can only imagine how awkward it must've been to hear...
On the list of the most awkward things a person could ask you, this might be rated as one of the top things.
A man headed to social media to ask people if he was being unreasonable over their helper's outrageous request. He explained that their helper visits home once every two weeks and sees her mother.
But she came to his family, sharing that her mother wanted to vacation. Nothing is wrong with that; it is just a helper sharing her mother's plans with her employers. But it was then that things took a turn for the awkward.
The helper then informed the family that her mother would like to come to stay with them for her holiday.
This would be the ideal time to play the 'crickets' sound if this were a movie set. How can one approach this request without sounding terrible?
It's one thing to have a working arrangement with your helper, but then welcoming a member of their family to stay with you for a 'holiday' sounds absurd. The TikToker was shocked by their helper's brazen attitude in asking as if it was expected.
He ranted, saying there was no emergency and nothing wrong with their home; she just wanted to stay with them for a holiday. It was just the sheer audacity over the way she asked, like it was acceptable, that upset him.
Watch his rant below - courtesy of TikTok.
@vuyosibande Ive got PTSD #fypシ #foryoupage #fyp ♬ original sound - VUYOSIBANDE
Follow us on social media:
HOW TO LISTEN TO EAST COAST RADIO
- Listen to East Coast Radio on the FM (frequency modulation) spectrum between 94 and 95 FM on your radio.
- Listen live to ECR by clicking here or download the ECR App (iOS/Android).
- Listen to East Coast Radio on the DStv audio bouquet, channel 836.
- Switch to the audio bouquet on your Openview decoder and browse to channel 606
- Listen to us on Amazon Alexa.
Image Courtesy of Pexels
Check out more from East Coast Radio
Show's Stories
-
VIDEO: Toddler directs mom out of driveway like a pro
"Woza Mama, Woza Mama"... is he not the cutest director or what?Carol Ofori 2 hours ago
-
Helper wants to bring her mom to employer's house for a vacation
This request sounds awkward to us; we can only imagine how awkward it mu...Carol Ofori 2 hours ago