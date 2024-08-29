ECR on WhatsApp: Here’s how to join our Channel

Join the ECR Family on WhatsApp! Here’s how to join our Channel
Updated | By Stacey & J Sbu
We're officially on WhatsApp Channels and verified! Here's how you can stay in the loop with East Coast Radio.
East Coast Radio is now on WhatsApp!
Just recently, we launched our very own channel on WhatsApp and we’re verified!
If you’re on WhatsApp and are interested in being the first to know the most about ECR, this is what to do:
- Open WhatsApp
- Select 'Updates' on the bottom left of your screen
- Look for 'Channels'
- Click the '+' button next to ‘Channels’
- Type ‘East Coast Radio’ in the search bar
- Click the '+' button next to ‘East Coast Radio’
- Just like that, you’re in the know of all things ECR!
Remember, we are verified so you’ll see a green circle with a white checkmark in it.
Read More: How To Listen To East Coast Radio
How do I get notifications on WhatsApp?
If you want to stay up to date with ECR, it’s important to turn notifications on. Here’s how:
- Open WhatsApp
- Select 'Updates' on the bottom left of your screen
- Click on ‘East Coast Radio'
- Click on the bell icon on the top right if there is a line through it. If there is no line through the bell, you’re all good. There should be no line if you want to receive notifications.
Join the ECR Family on WhatsApp! Here's how to join our Channel
