Domestic workers’ wages not keeping up with cost of living, report finds
Updated | By Lauren Hendricks
A union advocating for the rights of domestic workers says they are not recognised by their employers or the government as contributors to the economy.
SweepSouth, a cleaning company that connects domestic helpers with households, has released a report on pay and working conditions for this group.
It revealed that rising living costs don't match wage growth, while unemployment and financial stress are severely affecting the workers' mental well-being.
Gloria Kente from the South African Domestic Service and Allied Workers Union says the government needs to ensure that employers comply with labour laws.
"The employer, also the government, don't comply - only domestic workers. Employers are reducing the days. Employers are not paying the national minimum wage to the workers. Then workers feel that pressure because they also contribute to the economy."
Kente advises domestic workers to educate themselves on their rights and seek help from organisations like theirs.
"Our union gives them workshops, and education so that they know their rights and they can stand for themselves in their workplace when there are some disputes. So that they can be strong and voice out their concerns."
