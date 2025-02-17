 Gym motivation to get you moving on your fitness journey
Stream ECR
Stream EC Gold Donate

Gym motivation to get you moving on your fitness journey

Updated | By Udesha Moodley-Judhoo

Falling is part of life, but getting back up determines what type of story you are willing to write for yourself. 

A group of people at the gym fall off the treadmill
A group of people at the gym fall off the treadmill/Instagram Screenshot/LindseyRobertsLifestyle

We're well into the second month of 2025, and most of us who started the year feeling motivated and filled with energy might be lagging in our fitness journey.

If that's you, we're here to remind you that falling off track is one thing, but getting back up is the true determiner of staying focused and motivated. 

A video shared by a nutrition and lifestyle consistency coach, Lindsey Roberts, reminded us that we're only as great as our last fall. In the clip, filmed at a gym, a woman steps off her treadmill – only to take an unexpected tumble when she misjudges the moving belt of the one beside her.

Read more: Practical tips that can help increase your physical activity

Watch the video below – courtesy of Instagram

Read more: Study reveals diet and exercise can help treat depression

Balancing fitness with a busy schedule can be challenging, but staying focused and motivated makes all the difference. The rewards of consistency far outweigh the setbacks.

This mindset perfectly reflects our Daytime Queen, Carol Ofori, who openly admits that while she may take breaks on her fitness journey, she never gives up.

Watch her in action, staying committed even during the December holidays – courtesy of Instagram.

Carol Ofori Show Banner
Carol Ofori Show Banner

HOW TO LISTEN TO EAST COAST RADIO

  1. Listen to East Coast Radio on the FM (frequency modulation) spectrum between 94 and 95 FM on your radio.
  2. Listen live to ECR by clicking here or download the ECR App (iOS/Android).
  3. Listen to East Coast Radio on the DStv audio bouquet, channel 836. 
  4. Switch to the audio bouquet on your Openview decoder and browse to channel 606.
  5. Listen to us on Amazon Alexa

Follow us on social media: 

Image courtesy of Instagram

Check out more from East Coast Radio

Health Fitness Gym Exercise Motivation

Show's Stories

© 2025 Kagiso Media Ltd. All rights reserved.