Gym motivation to get you moving on your fitness journey
Updated | By Udesha Moodley-Judhoo
Falling is part of life, but getting back up determines what type of story you are willing to write for yourself.
We're well into the second month of 2025, and most of us who started the
year feeling motivated and filled with energy might be lagging in our
fitness journey.
If that's you, we're here to remind you that falling off track is one thing, but getting back up is the true determiner of staying focused and motivated.
A video shared by a nutrition and lifestyle consistency coach, Lindsey Roberts, reminded us that we're only as great as our last fall. In the clip, filmed at a gym, a woman steps off her treadmill – only to take an unexpected tumble when she misjudges the moving belt of the one beside her.
Watch the video below – courtesy of Instagram.
Balancing fitness with a busy schedule can be challenging, but staying focused and motivated makes all the difference. The rewards of consistency far outweigh the setbacks.
This mindset perfectly reflects our Daytime Queen, Carol Ofori, who openly admits that while she may take breaks on her fitness journey, she never gives up.
Watch her in action, staying committed even during the December holidays – courtesy of Instagram.
Image courtesy of Instagram
