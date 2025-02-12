Practical tips that can help increase your physical activity
Updated | By Lifestyle Reporter
Healthy living advocates say exercise's benefits extend to every part of life, improving not only physical health but also mental well-being, energy levels, and quality of life.
When people think about exercise, they automatically link it to weight loss. However, exercising regularly can also save your life.
Healthy Lifestyle Awareness Month kicked off earlier this month, and there is no better time to find ways to increase your physical activity.
According to the Faculty of Health Sciences at the University of Cape Town, nearly half of South African adults lead sedentary lifestyles – significantly increasing their risk for conditions, such as heart disease, diabetes and obesity.
Globally, the World Health Organization (WHO) estimates that 1.8 billion adults do not meet the recommended 150 minutes of exercise per week.
The risks extend to children as well. Data from the Heart and Stroke Foundation South Africa shows that nearly one in four children in the country are overweight or obese, with inactivity being a key contributor.
Pharma Dynamics, an advocate for healthy living, says Healthy Lifestyle Awareness Month is a timely reminder of the importance of staying active to prevent chronic diseases and improve overall well-being.
Spokesperson Nicole Jennings says the start of the year offers the perfect opportunity to reset unhealthy habits, especially as sedentary lifestyles continue to pose a significant threat to public health.
“Physical inactivity is one of the leading contributors to lifestyle diseases such as obesity, diabetes, heart disease, as well as mental health issues,” says Jennings.
“Healthy Lifestyle Awareness Month reminds us of the importance of prevention, which starts with regular exercise and a commitment to better health habits.”
The benefits of exercise extend far beyond weight management.
“Engaging in regular physical activity has been proven to lower the risk of many lifestyle diseases, reduce stress and anxiety, improve cognitive health and better your sleep,” says Jennings.
A large study published in the Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA) found that moderate exercise, such as walking for 30 minutes daily, reduces the risk of mortality by 27% and a meta-analysis in JAMA Psychiatry shows that physical activity lowers the risk of developing depression by 17%.
Pharma Dynamics is urging South Africans to incorporate exercise into their daily routines. The WHO’s guidelines recommend:
Adults: At least 150 to 300 minutes of moderate-intensity aerobic activity or 75 to 150 minutes of vigorous-intensity aerobic activity weekly.
Children and adolescents (5 -17 years): At least 60 minutes of moderate to vigorous physical activity daily.
Recommended types of exercise include:
Aerobic activities: Walking, running, swimming or cycling
Strength training: Bodyweight exercises (e.g. squats, push-ups) or weightlifting twice a week to build muscle
Flexibility and balance: Yoga or stretching to improve mobility and reduce the risk of falls
Start at a manageable pace and gradually increase your activity level. Exercise doesn’t need to be intimidating – even small efforts make a big difference.
- Nicole Jenning, Pharma Dynamics spokesperson
Jenning shares some practical tips that can help get you active:
Make it social: Invite family and friends to join you for walks, hikes or fitness classes.
Set small goals: Start with just 10 minutes of activity a day and increase it over time.
Add movement: Take the stairs, park further from entrances or do housework with extra vigour.
Use technology: Fitness apps or step trackers can motivate you to reach daily activity goals.
Try new activities: Keep exercise fun by experimenting with activities like dancing, martial arts or team sports.
“Prevention is always better than cure. Through regular exercise and healthy eating, many lifestyle diseases can be avoided entirely," says Jennings.
