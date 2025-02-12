Practical tips that can help increase your physical activity

When people think about exercise, they automatically link it to weight loss. However, exercising regularly can also save your life.

Healthy Lifestyle Awareness Month kicked off earlier this month, and there is no better time to find ways to increase your physical activity.

According to the Faculty of Health Sciences at the University of Cape Town, nearly half of South African adults lead sedentary lifestyles – significantly increasing their risk for conditions, such as heart disease, diabetes and obesity.

Globally, the World Health Organization (WHO) estimates that 1.8 billion adults do not meet the recommended 150 minutes of exercise per week.

The risks extend to children as well. Data from the Heart and Stroke Foundation South Africa shows that nearly one in four children in the country are overweight or obese, with inactivity being a key contributor.

Pharma Dynamics, an advocate for healthy living, says Healthy Lifestyle Awareness Month is a timely reminder of the importance of staying active to prevent chronic diseases and improve overall well-being.

Spokesperson Nicole Jennings says the start of the year offers the perfect opportunity to reset unhealthy habits, especially as sedentary lifestyles continue to pose a significant threat to public health.

“Physical inactivity is one of the leading contributors to lifestyle diseases such as obesity, diabetes, heart disease, as well as mental health issues,” says Jennings.

“Healthy Lifestyle Awareness Month reminds us of the importance of prevention, which starts with regular exercise and a commitment to better health habits.”

The benefits of exercise extend far beyond weight management.

“Engaging in regular physical activity has been proven to lower the risk of many lifestyle diseases, reduce stress and anxiety, improve cognitive health and better your sleep,” says Jennings.

A large study published in the Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA) found that moderate exercise, such as walking for 30 minutes daily, reduces the risk of mortality by 27% and a meta-analysis in JAMA Psychiatry shows that physical activity lowers the risk of developing depression by 17%.

Pharma Dynamics is urging South Africans to incorporate exercise into their daily routines. The WHO’s guidelines recommend:

Adults: At least 150 to 300 minutes of moderate-intensity aerobic activity or 75 to 150 minutes of vigorous-intensity aerobic activity weekly.

Children and adolescents (5 -17 years): At least 60 minutes of moderate to vigorous physical activity daily.

Recommended types of exercise include: