Study reveals diet and exercise can help treat depression
Updated | By Poelano Malema
Living a healthy lifestyle can help treat low-grade depression.
According to the World Health Organization (WHO), about 280-million people worldwide suffer from depression.
Depression can lead to suicide and needs to be treated.
Some of the common signs of depression include:
- A loss of interest in or withdrawal from activities that a person previously enjoyed for a prolonged period
- Increased fatigue and sleep problems on a regular basis
- Changes in appetite
- Weight gain or weight loss
- Uncontrollable emotions
There are different methods used to treat depression with the common one being therapy.
A new study published in The Lancet Regional Health shows that lifestyle therapy is also a good method of treatment for low-grade depression. Low-grade depression, also called dysthymia or persistent depressive disorder (PDD), is characterised by a low mood occurring for at least two years, along with at least two other symptoms of depression.
The study found that eating the right diet and exercising can help treat this type of depression.
Avoiding food rich in refined sugars or ultra-processed will help the brain perform better.
When it comes to exercise, as your heart rate increases during exercise, the blood flow to the brain increases which results in the brain getting more oxygen and nutrients.
Disclaimer: Health-related information provided in this article is not a substitute for medical advice and should not be used to diagnose or treat health problems. It is always advisable to consult with your doctor on any health-related issues.
Image courtesy of iStock/ @nensuria
