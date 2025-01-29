Grade 1 teacher shares how she has a class of 53 students

As back-to-school stories flood social media, the focus has been on the kids. But what about the teachers?

Teacher Landi, a Gauteng Grade 1 teacher, has raised concerns about overcrowded classrooms in public schools.



With a growing class of 53 learners, she’s struggling to provide enough seating, resorting to borrowing tables and chairs from Grade R classes.

Over a week ago, she shared a video highlighting these challenges. Teacher Landi blatantly asked social media users: "What’s up with the education system? Why doesn’t our government take education seriously?"