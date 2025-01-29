Grade 1 teacher shares how she has a class of 53 students
Updated | By Udesha Moodley-Judhoo
Teacher Landi asks the people of South Africa how the Department of Education expects teachers to work with 50+ students in a class.
Teacher Landi asks the people of South Africa how the Department of Education expects teachers to work with 50+ students in a class.
As back-to-school stories flood social media, the focus has been on the kids. But what about the teachers?
Teacher Landi, a Gauteng Grade 1 teacher, has raised concerns about overcrowded classrooms in public schools.
With a growing class of 53 learners, she’s struggling to provide enough seating, resorting to borrowing tables and chairs from Grade R classes.
Over a week ago, she shared a video highlighting these challenges. Teacher Landi blatantly asked social media users: "What’s up with the education system? Why doesn’t our government take education seriously?"
Watch the video below – courtesy of TikTok.
@teacherlandi #tiktoksouthafrica #teachersoftiktok #teacherlandi #teacherthings #bestteacher ♬ original sound - Landi
Teacher Landi looked defeated as she acknowledged that some teachers had more than 53 students. What truly shocked her was a comment from another teacher who revealed she had 95 learners in her class.
At first, she thought the teacher, known as Gugu and Summer on TikTok, was joking. But the reality was even worse – Teacher Gugu revealed that due to a shortage of classrooms, they were forced to cram nearly 100 students into a single room, with three learners sharing one desk.
She also highlighted that they are short-staffed: "I fit three learners in one desk. We have no classrooms and are understaffed, but according to the department, we are 'enough'."
Follow us on social media:
HOW TO LISTEN TO EAST COAST RADIO
- Listen to East Coast Radio on the FM (frequency modulation) spectrum between 94 and 95 FM on your radio.
- Listen live to ECR by clicking here or download the ECR App (iOS/Android).
- Listen to East Coast Radio on the DStv audio bouquet, channel 836.
- Switch to the audio bouquet on your Openview decoder and browse to channel 606.
- Listen to us on Amazon Alexa.
Image Courtesy of TikTok
Check out more from East Coast Radio
Show's Stories
-
RIP, Dante: The K9 hero who helped find 300+ missing victims
K9 Dante, a loyal partner who served with unwavering courage for nearly ...Stacey & J Sbu an hour ago
-
2025 South African university fees: Here's what to expect
University fees in South Africa for 2025 are available and it’s time to ...Stacey & J Sbu an hour ago