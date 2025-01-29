 Grade 1 teacher shares how she has a class of 53 students
Stream ECR
Stream EC Gold Donate

Grade 1 teacher shares how she has a class of 53 students

Updated | By Udesha Moodley-Judhoo

Teacher Landi asks the people of South Africa how the Department of Education expects teachers to work with 50+ students in a class. 

A white teacher wearing scissor earrings talking about her classroom
A white teacher wearing scissor earrings talking about her classroom/TikTok Screenshot/teacherlandi

As back-to-school stories flood social media, the focus has been on the kids. But what about the teachers?

Teacher Landi, a Gauteng Grade 1 teacher, has raised concerns about overcrowded classrooms in public schools.

With a growing class of 53 learners, she’s struggling to provide enough seating, resorting to borrowing tables and chairs from Grade R classes.

Over a week ago, she shared a video highlighting these challenges. Teacher Landi blatantly asked social media users: "What’s up with the education system? Why doesn’t our government take education seriously?"

Read more: KZN's top achiever credits parents for 8 distinctions

Watch the video below – courtesy of TikTok

@teacherlandi #tiktoksouthafrica #teachersoftiktok #teacherlandi #teacherthings #bestteacher ♬ original sound - Landi

Read more: The 'Dear Parents' teacher says a little prayer

Teacher Landi looked defeated as she acknowledged that some teachers had more than 53 students. What truly shocked her was a comment from another teacher who revealed she had 95 learners in her class.

At first, she thought the teacher, known as Gugu and Summer on TikTok, was joking. But the reality was even worse – Teacher Gugu revealed that due to a shortage of classrooms, they were forced to cram nearly 100 students into a single room, with three learners sharing one desk.

She also highlighted that they are short-staffed: "I fit three learners in one desk. We have no classrooms and are understaffed, but according to the department, we are 'enough'."

Carol Ofori Show Banner
Carol Ofori Show Banner

Follow us on social media: 

HOW TO LISTEN TO EAST COAST RADIO

  1. Listen to East Coast Radio on the FM (frequency modulation) spectrum between 94 and 95 FM on your radio.
  2. Listen live to ECR by clicking here or download the ECR App (iOS/Android).
  3. Listen to East Coast Radio on the DStv audio bouquet, channel 836. 
  4. Switch to the audio bouquet on your Openview decoder and browse to channel 606.
  5. Listen to us on Amazon Alexa

Image Courtesy of TikTok

Check out more from East Coast Radio

School Department of Education Kids Students Teacher

Show's Stories

© 2025 Kagiso Media Ltd. All rights reserved.