The 'Dear Parents' teacher says a little prayer

As parents gear up to send their kids back to school, we came across yet another humourous video from the teacher's favourite teacher, Riaan Durand – better known as 'The Dear Parent's Teacher'.

Riaan first caught our attention last year with a national message to parents as schools closed for the holidays, cheekily wishing them luck while he enjoyed being off the hook.



Then, when parents came to the comments of his video to ask if teachers could keep their kids for a while longer, he didn't hold back. Instead, he pointed out the irony of that request: many parents had already stopped sending them to school well before school closed.

