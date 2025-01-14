The 'Dear Parents' teacher says a little prayer
As schools prepare to reopen for 2025, our favourite teacher-turned-content-creator confesses he’s not quite ready to welcome the kids back just yet.
As parents gear up to send their kids back to school, we came across yet another humourous video from the teacher's favourite teacher, Riaan Durand – better known as 'The Dear Parent's Teacher'.
Riaan first caught our attention last year with a national message to parents as schools closed for the holidays, cheekily wishing them luck while he enjoyed being off the hook.
Then, when parents came to the comments of his video to ask if teachers could keep their kids for a while longer, he didn't hold back. Instead, he pointed out the irony of that request: many parents had already stopped sending them to school well before school closed.
It seems Riaan isn't quite ready to take over his teaching duties as the start of the school year looms. He's back with another social media video, this time showing himself praying for a little more time before welcoming his students back.
Many can relate to the sentiment – holidays often leave us feeling like we need an extension, or even a holiday to recover from the holidays.
His lighthearted take perfectly captures the post-holiday blues in a way that resonates with adults everywhere. While his video gave us all a good laugh, we bet most parents are more than happy to hand over their kids with open arms.
Watch his video below – courtesy of TikTok.
Please note, his video is meant to be lighthearted and may not be suitable for sensitive viewers.
Parents didn't hold back in the comments and weren't shy to share their true feelings with Teacher Durand.
Here are some of our favourite reactions to the video:
"Remember we're co-parenting here, it's your turn now."
"I see, you underestimated us, we submitted our prayers before festive season, so expect a sunny day on Wednesday!!! 7am sharp."
"Prayer not approved sir. Our fridge are tired they must rest. We are tired of watching Cocomelon 24/7."
"My kids will go to school come rain or high water."
"On your marks! Get set! We're ready for January 15th!!"
