Make 2025 your best academic year

It’s back to school for millions of students across South Africa, which means for new opportunities, challenges, and adventures await. Whether you’re starting at a new school, returning to a familiar routine, or embarking on your final year, this is the perfect time to set the tone for a successful year. Here’s a few tips on how you can make the most of this year and set yourself up for success.

1. Set Clear Goals: Write down your academic and personal goals for the year. Whether you’re looking to improve in a subject, earn a leadership position, or excel in sports; writing your goals down will give you better clarity and keep you motivated. 2. Stick to a Routine: Develop a daily schedule that balances schoolwork, extracurricular activities, and relaxation. Don’t overcommit yourself and make sure it’s a balanced routine, because rest is just as important as work. 3. Embrace Discipline: Always complete your homework, studying regularly, and strive to stay organized, even when procrastination is tempting. Completing your homework and studying regularly helps you to retain information better. Make time to recap on the day’s lessons and prepare for the next day. 4. Plan: Planning isn’t just about managing time. Planning is about maximizing your potential. Use a diary, app, or notebook to keep track of assignments, tests, and projects. Start your assignments early, break them into smaller tasks, and avoid the last-minute stress. 5. Review Weekly: Spend some time each Sunday to review your week and prepare for the new week ahead.

6. Choose friends wisely: Friends play a big role in your school experience and contribute to your mental and emotional wellbeing. So, surround yourself with people who uplift you and support your goals. Aim to align yourself with friends who share your values and encourage you to stay on track. If you’re the new kid at school, smile more, join conversations, and participate in group activities to make new friends. 7. Be a Good Friend: Always spread kindness, listen attentively, and be dependable. It’ll naturally attract the right people into your circle. Making and keeping friends shouldn’t be draining. Always trust your energy and believe you are worthy. 8. Try New Things: Join a new club, participate in sports, or volunteer for activities that interest you. Trying out new things will help you experience more of what school has to offer you, and you may even find out something new about yourself. 9. Create a Study Space: Designate a quiet, clutter-free area for studying to limit distractions. Turn off unnecessary notifications on your phone and set specific times to check social media. Better yet, avoid using your phone during the week. 10. Seek Help: Don’t hesitate to ask your teachers, counsellors, or peers for support when you’re struggling. Nothing great is ever achieved alone.

Most importantly, learn to sacrifice certain things for a better future. Parties will only get better and wilder as you grow, but you only get one shot at education. Whether you’re starting a new journey, continuing where you left off in 2024, or you’re finally at the end of your school career; approach 2025 with a mindset of growth, positivity, and determination. The effort you put in today will shape the person you become tomorrow.