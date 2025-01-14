KZN's top achiever credits parents for 8 distinctions

Owethu Shangase from John Wesley Kosi Bay Private School secured eight distinctions during the 2024 final exams.

He was one of the top three matric students celebrated by Basic Education Minister Siviwe Gwarube in Johannesburg on Monday.

"It was a very humbling experience. I could have never imagined myself in that very moment, so now I'm very humbled. It’s a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity," Shangase said.

The 17-year-old from uMkhanyakude District said he is proud to represent the northern KZN rural community.

"My family and I, we are totally over the moon because this is very good opportunity. This gives recognition to a place that I come from, and I do hope that a lot of things are going to happen, and a lot of development in the education sector will come because of this. So, I'm really proud of myself."

