KZN's top achiever credits parents for 8 distinctions
Updated | By Gcinokuhle Malinga
One of KZN's top matric students has credited
his achievement to the support of his parents and teachers.
One of KZN's top matric students has credited his achievement to the support of his parents and teachers.
Owethu Shangase from John Wesley Kosi Bay Private School secured eight distinctions during the 2024 final exams.
He was one of the top three matric students celebrated by Basic Education Minister Siviwe Gwarube in Johannesburg on Monday.
"It was a very humbling experience. I could have never imagined myself in that very moment, so now I'm very humbled. It’s a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity," Shangase said.
READ: KZN celebrates cream of Class of ’24
The 17-year-old from uMkhanyakude District said he is proud to represent the northern KZN rural community.
"My family and I, we are totally over the moon because this is very good opportunity. This gives recognition to a place that I come from, and I do hope that a lot of things are going to happen, and a lot of development in the education sector will come because of this. So, I'm really proud of myself."
Find us on social media
Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here
Show's Stories
-
Planet party in the sky: January's cosmic spectacle
This January, many people will get the chance to see the alignment of fo...Stacey & J Sbu an hour ago
-
Danny Guselli: "Do you prefer a uniform or civvies?"
People from all around South Africa share what they enjoy wearing to wor...Danny Guselli 4 hours ago