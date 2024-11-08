Gardener gets too close for comfort watching two snakes
Updated | By East Coast Radio
That's the thing about nature, just as much as it is beautiful to witness nature at work, it is also terrifying to think what could happen when you're too close for comfort.
Snakes have given us a real run for our money in KZN, but the people from the outback have a similar situation with these slithering creatures.
A video that a gardener took in Australia had us jumping out of our skin. He was mesmerised by two snakes having a personal moment and forgot how close he was to the snakes.
The man videoed the red-bellied snakes during their mating encounter and it seems they didn't take too well to being watched so intently. We totally get it; even snakes need privacy.
"Lake Macquarie gardener Craig Smailes has now shared a video of two amorous red bellies turning their attention to him as he filmed. Everyone said that it was intriguing, and no one expected them to turn and chase me,” he told The Daily Telegraph. (The Mercury)
Smailes described one of the two red-bellied snakes as aggressive and said: “He (the snake) eyeballed me as if saying ‘get outta here'."
He then resorted to using the leaf blower to hush the snake away.
"While venomous, red-bellied black snakes are considered one of the least dangerous snakes in Australia and there are no recorded deaths to date because of their bite." (The Mercury)
Watch Smailes encounter on Instagram below.
Image Courtesy of Instagram
