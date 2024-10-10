Calm and relaxing? Studio introduces snake yoga

A yoga studio in California is making headlines after introducing a unique way to enjoy the mind-body practice. It offers snake yoga classes!

You can do a warrior pose while holding a ball python in your hands. The snakes also slither across your body while you are deep in the savasana pose.

Tess Cao, co-owner of LXRYOGA, tells PEOPLE magazine that snake yoga can also help people "overcome the fear of snakes through breath".

"We find them fascinating creatures, and our goal is to help people unlearn everything about these misunderstood creatures,” she told the publication.

Ball pythons are common household pets because they are generally thought to be calm and docile snakes. Tessa and her husband, Huy Cao, own several pet snakes and decided to incorporate their love for the reptiles into their other love—yoga.

Before taking the class, yogis are introduced to the snakes and taught how to handle them properly. “Although they are very social and friendly pets, we want to avoid causing them any anxiety,” Tess told People.



The snakes are named after crystals such as Howlite, Pyrite, Carnelian, and Obsidian. Each attendee randomly selects a crystal to see which reptile they will use during the session.

