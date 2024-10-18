Surviving Black Mamba bites: Durban snake rescuer Nick Evans shares key facts

In 2024, Evans recorded seven Black Mamba bites in the Greater Durban area, the highest number he has personally noted in a single year. Of these incidents, all seven patients survived.

According to Durban Snake Rescuer Nick Evans, understanding the true nature of Black Mambas can help dispel much of the fear surrounding them.

While many of us are absolutely petrified of Black Mambas, bites from these snakes are relatively rare and fatalities are even rarer.

This includes cases involving three professional snake handlers, one member of the public attempting to capture a mamba, and two likely instances where individuals were trying to kill the snake.

One case was simply a freak accident. The common thread across these incidents is that, when provoked, Black Mambas will defend themselves, but they do not attack unprovoked.

Evans notes that Black Mambas are not naturally aggressive and would much rather avoid confrontation. Each year, snake-catchers in Durban handle around 250 calls involving Black Mambas and in many of these situations, the snakes have ample opportunity to bite but do not.

They prefer to retreat, only acting in self-defence when cornered or threatened.

It’s also worth noting that even in the rare event of a bite, the chances of survival are high with timely medical intervention.

Hospitals in the Durban area, such as St. Augustine’s and Albert Luthuli, have developed strong reputations for successfully treating snakebites. Some cases involve what are known as “dry bites”, where no venom is injected, or mild envenomations, where anti-venom may not even be necessary.

Evans stresses that Black Mambas are not the immediate danger many believe them to be. In fact, far greater risks come from human-related incidents in Durban. The snakes primarily seek shelter or food like rats and dassies, posing minimal risk to people unless provoked.