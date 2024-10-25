Friday cuteness: Nanny teaches toddler how to eat pap

We live in a community where the saying, 'It takes a village to raise a child', is in full practice. Many families cannot check all the boxes of parenting alone and require support in one way or another.

Therefore, many South African homes accept the help of a nanny, caregiver or helper. It may not seem like a lot to some, but these nannies develop the most endearing relationships with the kids and the family.

The bond is sometimes priceless and goes beyond the role of caregiver.

A nanny from Zimbabwe named Zah is a live-in nanny, which means she lives with the family she works for. She often posts videos of her days as a nanny to young Blake and what they get up to. She also cares for Blake's brother, who doesn't feature in many of her videos.