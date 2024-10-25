Friday cuteness: Nanny teaches toddler how to eat pap
He was in no mood to wait for all the theatrics and just wanted to put the pap in his mouth...
We live in a community where the saying, 'It takes a village to raise a child', is in full practice. Many families cannot check all the boxes of parenting alone and require support in one way or another.
Therefore, many South African homes accept the help of a nanny, caregiver or helper. It may not seem like a lot to some, but these nannies develop the most endearing relationships with the kids and the family.
The bond is sometimes priceless and goes beyond the role of caregiver.
A nanny from Zimbabwe named Zah is a live-in nanny, which means she lives with the family she works for. She often posts videos of her days as a nanny to young Blake and what they get up to. She also cares for Blake's brother, who doesn't feature in many of her videos.
Read more: SA teacher cooks pap for his Chinese friends
One of her most recent videos shows her teaching young Blake to eat pap and vegetables.
Her videos express her upbeat personality and her love for Blake. She has been caring for Blake since he was an infant, and their love is wholesome.
Watch how she teaches him to eat pap and vegetables on TikTok:
@mamkhomanzigraceb ♬ original sound - Laiza
Zah also teaches him to clean up after himself; she plays with him and is happy with her job.
It was sad to see some people attack her in the comments section, but she said she loves her job and is not underpaid.
We loved this video of young Blake cleaning up after himself with a vacuum; notice how she praises Blake and tries to make it a teachable moment for his older brother - courtesy of TikTok.
@mamkhomanzigraceb Replying to @Chelsey Maxine Millar ♬ original sound - Laiza
Image Courtesy of TikTok
