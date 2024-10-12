Can you buy a full meal for just R20 in Durban?

With only R20, Sumeran Govender attempts the impossible: creating a full meal. Can he stretch a buck this far?

In a time when prices seem to climb daily, the idea of preparing a full meal for just R20 feels like an impossible task but that’s exactly the challenge Sumeran Govender set out to tackle in his latest YouTube video. Armed with only R20, Sumeran ventures into Checkers, fully aware of the struggle many South Africans face as the cost of living skyrockets. His mission? To prove whether it’s still possible to stretch such a small budget into a meal that can feed multiple people. Spoiler alert: it’s harder than you’d think.

From the start, reality sets in as item after item exceeds his budget. A single loaf of bread hovers right at R20, leaving no room for anything else. Fresh vegetables and everyday pantry staples are out of the question. Sumeran pushes forward, scanning for anything affordable, and finally manages to snag a can of baked beans for R11.99. With that, a small tomato, and a tiny onion, he triumphantly checks out, having spent every last cent. Back home, Sumeran crafts his meal on a camping stove, whipping up a baked bean dish that is modest but filling. While it’s a far cry from a feast, his R20 effort highlights just how difficult it is to make ends meet in today’s economic climate.

Watch the video here:

