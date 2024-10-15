First eThekwini shelter for abused men
Updated | By East Coast Radio
The DSK Group, a non-profit organisation, recorded a significant increase in the number of men who were contacting them reporting cases of gender-based violence since the pandemic in 2020.
The community of eThekwini has come together to create a safe space for men who are or have been victims of gender-based violence.
The DSK Group (The Daniella Simone Keisha), a non-profit organisation, was founded fourteen years ago in October 2010 to help with the removal and placement of victims GBV and hate crimes, as well as pet care and the prevention of cruelty.
The DSK Group noticed an influx of calls from men who were victims of gender-based violence around the country since the pandemic in 2020. Daniel Chettiar, the founder of the DSK Group, told The Post newspaper that out of around 20 calls received daily during that time, at least five of them were men who required medical assistance or police help.
Sadly, it was noted that there are no shelters for men in eThekwini.
Chettiar noted that even after reaching out to shelters in other parts of our province and other provinces, these shelters had reached capacity most of the time.
It is a taboo topic in many communities, and nothing is different here in KZN, but the reality of addressing cases of gender-based violence where men are the victims is more common than we care to admit as a community.
While it may be shocking and unbelievable that men are victims of gender-based violence, it is the harsh reality. It is not something that is spoken about in society - or by the victims as they fear that no one will believe them or they are embarrassed and feel they will be judged. Some have tried to kill themselves because they don't know where else to turn for help. We have dealt with 14 attempted suicide cases over the past month.
- Daniel Chettiar
Chettiar shared that they had experienced cases where men were being beaten by their wives significantly if they were not contributing to the household. Some young men are thrown out of their homes by a step-parent, while others are shunned from their homes after their parents die.
The first shelter for men in eThekwini is currently undergoing exterior renovations, and donations are required for the interior. The DSK Group has partnered with One Stop Security, a security company, to open the shelter's doors.
They are appealing to the public for assistance in furnishing the shelter with items such as beds, bedding, curtains, kitchen appliances, couches, and other items that a fully-functional home might require. The shelter will offer twenty men a safe space and will also be offering them counselling and therapy to heal from their trauma.
The shelter is set to open in early December 2024.
