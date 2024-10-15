First eThekwini shelter for abused men

The community of eThekwini has come together to create a safe space for men who are or have been victims of gender-based violence.

The DSK Group (The Daniella Simone Keisha), a non-profit organisation, was founded fourteen years ago in October 2010 to help with the removal and placement of victims GBV and hate crimes, as well as pet care and the prevention of cruelty.

The DSK Group noticed an influx of calls from men who were victims of gender-based violence around the country since the pandemic in 2020. Daniel Chettiar, the founder of the DSK Group, told The Post newspaper that out of around 20 calls received daily during that time, at least five of them were men who required medical assistance or police help.

Sadly, it was noted that there are no shelters for men in eThekwini.