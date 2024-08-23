Newlands East residents to hold 'honorary walk' for GBV survivors
Updated | By Lauren Hendricks
Community members in Newlands East, north of Durban, are calling on the police to prioritise cases of gender-based violence.
Local organisations, WomanPACT and the Newlands East Humanitarian Society are planning on holding an 'honorary walk' this weekend in memory of GBV victims and to support survivors.
Earlier this year, residents protested against the sexual assault of a one-year-old girl at a creche.
Activist Nadia Bernon says Saturday’s procession is not only about awareness.
READ: IFP youth chair placed on ‘special leave’ amid GBV claims
She says they want police to recommit to the fight against the scourge of gender-based violence.
"Our police officials are not well-equipped and gender sensitive.
"Apart from raising awareness, it is essential for organisations as well as police officials to show their commitment to combat gender-based violence, and attend gender-based violence training workshops, especially on the protocol of the Domestic Violence Act and legislation.”
