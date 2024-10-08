National Shelter Movement calls for urgent social care funding reforms

Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana will table the Medium-Term Budget Policy Statement at the end of October.

The movement says in Gauteng, the Department of Social Development returned R554 million in unspent funds to Treasury leaving shelters to fend for themselves financially.

Spokesperson for the movement Nadia Munsamy says in KZN there are constant payment delays from the department.

"We are struggling to keep our doors open due to reserves being utilised and long waits for payments from DSD. There is a fear of raising concerns with DSD as doors may just closed.

“DSD should go back to monthly payments as it is too much of work in manpower for reconciliation of tranche payments and delays. Homeless clients are dumped at shelters by DSD."

She says a delay in funding means shelters cannot accept any more people, most of whom are gender-nased violence survivors.

It also means critical services like counselling and legal support and safety of survivors can't be afforded.

"Survivors need shelters, yet it is so sad that government turns a blind eye and a deaf eye to those in need of the shelters. Something must be done. Our voices must be heard,” says Munsamy.

