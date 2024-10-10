eThekwini says no need to stockpile as water curtailment starts

The City on Thursday began implementing its 12-month water reduction plan.

It involves installing restrictors on water meters to control the flow of water, among other measures.

The city is struggling to meet demand.

The cuts will also enable water availability during below-average rainfall periods.

City spokesperson Gugu Sisilana has urged residents to use water sparingly.





READ: eThekwini hospitality sector bemoans looming water cuts

"The water curtailment is being implemented at the directive of the Department of Water and Sanitation, who issued a notice to UUW to reduce the volume of water abstracted from the Umgeni system to their licenced volumes of 470 million m3/annum. This will mean a reduction in the current sales and abstraction volume of 8.4 per cent.

"The water curtailment is not water shedding where there is a schedule for water cuts at certain times. However, the purpose of the water curtailment is to avoid water shedding by bringing down the total volume used in a controlled manner.

"Consumers will still have access to water in their taps, but the flow will be a little slower than normal."





Find us on social media

Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here

We are also on Facebook and X (formerly Twitter)