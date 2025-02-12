 Father accidentally dislocates his two-year-old's elbow
Stream ECR
Stream EC Gold Donate

Father accidentally dislocates his two-year-old's elbow

Updated | By Udesha Moodley-Judhoo

This one is for first-time parents – pulling your child by their arms should come with a warning label. 

A father pulls his son up by hands at home
A father pulls his son up by hands at home/iStock/Elena Odareeva

Being a first-time parent can be one of the most daunting experiences of a parent's life. You're steering into unchartered territory with many things to learn and no time to cram it in before your child arrives.

Therefore, it's inevitable for parents to learn as they grow – sometimes it's rewarding, and other times the weight of parent guilt can feel overwhelming.

A mother recently shared a heartfelt moment when her husband learnt the hard way that playing with their two-year-old should come with a training manual. He felt terrible after accidentally dislocating her elbow.

Read more: Private school fees in SA: How much do parents need to earn?

It was an innocent accident and could've happened to anyone who didn't know better. 

The dad playfully lifted his little girl by her arms, twirling her from side to side, encouraged by the sound of her delighted laughter. 

The little girl’s elbow was accidentally dislocated as he pulled at her arms.

Penn Medicine defines it as follows, "Elbow dislocation occurs when the humerus, ulna and radius (the elbow bones) move out of place where they meet at the elbow joint. This usually occurs when an individual breaks a fall with an outstretched hand while the arm is held straight."

Thankfully they took their little girl to the hospital, where the doctor popped the child's dislocated elbow back in place. As you can imagine, it was a painful experience.

Read more: Dad: "It's our first homework and we already fighting"

Watch the video below – courtesy of Instagram

Carol Ofori Show Banner
Carol Ofori Show Banner

Follow us on social media: 

HOW TO LISTEN TO EAST COAST RADIO

  1. Listen to East Coast Radio on the FM (frequency modulation) spectrum between 94 and 95 FM on your radio.
  2. Listen live to ECR by clicking here or download the ECR App (iOS/Android).
  3. Listen to East Coast Radio on the DStv audio bouquet, channel 836. 
  4. Switch to the audio bouquet on your Openview decoder and browse to channel 606.
  5. Listen to us on Amazon Alexa

Image courtesy of iStock

Check out more from East Coast Radio

Health Hospital Toddler Kids Parents

Show's Stories

© 2025 Kagiso Media Ltd. All rights reserved.