Durbanite says he drives a nice car because he is an "exotic dancer"

It was a joke, obviously, but it was entertaining nevertheless...

More and more local content creators are following in the footsteps of creators in the USA and creating videos about things people resonate with. One thing that works well abroad is videos of digital creators asking people with high-end cars what they do for a living. Most of the time, the people who own fancy cars share what they do for a living and even how much they earn. A content creator from Durban, Li Zuma, approaches people with nice cars and asks them what they do for a living; he tells them it is a way of inspiring the younger generation.

Li Zuma is invested when he approaches people driving nice cars; sometimes, he receives a warm reception, but other times, he does not. The video that made us laugh out loud was of him approaching a man driving a red Porsche Cayman GT4, which he says retails for around R1,299,000. He flags the driver down as he approaches a parking area opposite a restaurant, and the driver stops. The man seems friendly enough, and we notice he has a sense of humour straight off the bat. When asked what he does for a living, he says, without flinching, "I'm an exotic dancer."

As much as the above Porsche owner was funny, we understand that he wasn't much of a help to Li Zuma. His videos inspire and aim to grow a community that wants to know how these people got to where they are. Another video that was more of a success shared how one man made R1.8-million in a single trade. Watch the video below - courtesy of TikTok.

