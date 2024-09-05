Copper cables worth R20m recovered in Queensburgh

They say eThekwini Municipality officials have confirmed the cables belong to the City.

KZN police spokesperson Robert Netshiunda says one suspect was arrested during the operation on Wednesday.

"Police gathered intelligence on Tuesday about illegal activities which were happening at the scrapyard, and an operation, spearheaded by the Public Order Policing, was planned.





"On Wednesday morning, the operation, which also involved members of the Hawks, was executed, and a large amount of copper was found. The eThekwini Municipality officials confirmed that the bulk of the stolen copper recovered belongs to the municipality.

"A 59-year-old man who identified himself as the manager of the scrapyard was detained, and after processing, he will be presented before the court."





