Queensburgh copper cable bust lauded
Updated | By Noxolo Miya
The Department of Cooperative Governance officials have asked KZN residents to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities in their communities.
MEC Thulasizwe Buthelezi has praised law enforcement teams for recovering stolen copper cables from a scrap yard in Queensburgh.
Police this week arrested a 59-year-old man who claimed to own the Martin Drive business.
They have confirmed the cables, valued at R20 million, belonged to eThekwini Municipality.
"Every year, criminal syndicates cause hundreds of millions of rands in damage to public infrastructure that provides essential services such as water, electricity and sanitation. These criminals sell the stolen matter to unscrupulous scrap yard dealers, severely hampering municipalities' ability to serve communities," said Cogta spokesperson Senzelwa Mzila.
