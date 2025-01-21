South African and South Korean wedding wins hearts
Updated | By Stacey and J Sbu
A traditional Sepedi wedding between a South African bride and her South Korean groom has warmed hearts all over social media.
A traditional Sepedi wedding between a South African bride and her South Korean groom has warmed hearts all over social media.
A newlywed couple has captured the hearts of many South Africans with their cultural mesh wedding.
South African woman Katlego and her South Korean husband Arayeon gained fame through social media. The couple has a shared page on TikTok, @katandarayeon, where they post videos of their life and relationship.
In an earlier video, Katlego explains how their love story began. The two met in South Korea while she was working as an English teacher.
Their first connection was through a dating app, which eventually led to an in-person meeting that marked the start of their journey together.
@katandarayeon I was already living in South Korea when we both met online, here’s a part 1 of how we met storytime✨ #fyp #cutecouple #couple #howwemetboyfriendtrend #howwemetcoupleswipe #howwemetstorytime #howwemetinternationalcouple #howwemetcouplestory #howwemetcouplestory #ambwcouple #lifeinkorea #korea #internationalcouple #ambw couple in korea #ambw couple #ambw couple korea #ambw couple romantic videos #ambw couple videos #ambw couple korean #ambw couple goals #ambw couple tiktok #ambw ♬ Vlog BGM_03(953483) - Fujiwo
The couple got engaged in September 2025.
Arayeon's proposal on a boat had all the feels!
@katandarayeon September 15th 2024: The proposal✨😍❤️💍🔐 #love #fyp #proposal #couple #ambw #engagement #engaged #cruise #국제커플 #프로포즈 #요트 #국제부부 ♬ intro end of the world - nabi ☆
ALSO READ: KZN couple say 'I do' in the snowy Midlands
They recently uploaded several clips from their wedding day to TikTok. The newlyweds donned traditional Sepedi clothing and rejoiced with loved ones.
Check out a few clips from their wedding below:
@katandarayeon Traditional wedding ✨ #fyp #interracialcouple #ambw #limpopoweddings #internationalcouple #southafricanweddings #love #interracialmarriage #southafrica ♬ original sound - katandarayeon
@katandarayeon Wedding✨ #fyp #interracialcouple #ambw #limpopoweddings #internationalcouple #southafricanweddings #love ♬ original sound - katandarayeon
@katandarayeon A traditional wedding ✨ #fyp #traditionalwedding #limpopoweddings #limpopotiktok #ambw #interracialcouple #ambw #internationalcouple ♬ original sound - katandarayeon
HOW TO LISTEN TO EAST COAST RADIO
1. Listen to East Coast Radio on the FM (frequency modulation) spectrum between 94 and 95 FM on your radio.
2. Listen live to ECR by clicking here or download the ECR App (iOS/Android).
3. Listen to East Coast Radio on the DStv audio bouquet, channel 836.
4. Switch to the audio bouquet on your Openview decoder and browse to channel 606
5. Listen to us on Amazon Alexa.
Follow us on social media:
Image courtesy of TikTok
MORE ON EAST COAST RADIO
Have a similar story or something unique to share? Email us at [email protected], we would love to hear from you!
Show's Stories
-
South African and South Korean wedding wins hearts
A traditional Sepedi wedding between a South African bride and her South...Stacey & J Sbu 14 minutes ago
-
Durban rings in Chinese New Year with Spring Festival gala
The Chinese Consulate-General in Durban recently hosted a stunning Chine...Stacey & J Sbu 15 minutes ago