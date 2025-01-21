South African and South Korean wedding wins hearts

A newlywed couple has captured the hearts of many South Africans with their cultural mesh wedding.

South African woman Katlego and her South Korean husband Arayeon gained fame through social media. The couple has a shared page on TikTok, @katandarayeon, where they post videos of their life and relationship.

In an earlier video, Katlego explains how their love story began. The two met in South Korea while she was working as an English teacher.

Their first connection was through a dating app, which eventually led to an in-person meeting that marked the start of their journey together.