Domestic helper caught urinating into family's food

Many people consider having help around the house a privilege. It involves hiring someone who aligns with you and your family and doing a job that can sometimes cause controversy. Controversy because some domestic workers or house helpers aren't paid well or, worse, are not treated with respect or care. We can draw examples from the 2011 film, 'The Help', in the media and entertainment world. Although it is essential to mention that that is not always the case, as we have seen some extraordinary relationships between domestic workers and their families. There's a part in the movie that bears a resemblance to a real-life encounter that took place in Ghaziabad, India. A businessman concerned about his family's unexplained health issues planted a hidden camera inside their kitchen. The footage that was captured was both shocking and inhumane.

"The footage revealed the maid, identified as Reena from Shanti Nagar, urinating into cooking vessels and using the contaminated water to prepare meals." The situation has prompted the authorities' involvement and raised concerns about trust and safety in homes with domestic workers; it has also highlighted the dangers of having domestic help and the need for vigilance amongst homeowners who do have help. (Times of India) The family were said to have been experiencing liver issues, and despite seeking out medical attention, there was no improvement in their condition. The incident is said to have occurred on 14 October 2024 when the businessman filed a complaint with the police against their domestic helper, Reena Kumar from Shanti Nagar. Reports say Reena initially denied the allegations, but silence reigned after the footage was shown. The Assistant Commissioner of Police said: "She told us that she was upset about the frequent criticisms regarding her work, and the family would sometimes also rebuke her for mistakes. She said she was upset with this and committed the act as revenge. So far, we have not seen any such act being done at any other house where she is employed." (Hindustan Times) Watch the footage from X below. Please note that the below footage may be disturbing to sensitive viewers.

The businessman's wife said: "The cook has been preparing food for the past eight years at my house. For the past several months, my family has been having health complications. Today (October 14), I found the video recording of her urinating with a utensil and preparing chapatis with it. We believe that this has been going on for the past several months." (Hindustan Times)

