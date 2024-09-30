What the colour of your urine says about your health

The colour of your urine is often a good indicator of whether you are drinking enough water or not, but it could also be a sign of severe health problems.

Taking note of the colour of your urine and any changes could help address potential issues sooner.

Health and wellness influencer Cory Rodriguez recently shared a video explaining what the different colours of your urine could indicate.

Rodriguez, who has amassed over 2.6-million Instagram followers, helps people understand complicated health information. Here's what he says your urine could say about your health.

Clear urine: You're likely over-hydrated.



Dark urine: You could be dehydrated.



Light yellow urine: Properly hydrated.



Highlighter/bright yellow: You're peeing out excess vitamin B2.



Cloudy Urine: It could be a UTI or Kidney Stones.



Frothy or foamy urine: It could indicate a kidney problem. However, according to Mayo Clinic, "passing foamy urine now and then is normal, for the speed of urination and other factors can influence this."



Red urine: It could be caused by red-coloured foods or a sign of bladder cancer.



Orange urine: It could be caused by some medications or liver or bile duct issues.



Blue urine: Possibly caused by certain supplements, medication or too much calcium in the blood.