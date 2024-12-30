SAMA: Festive road crashes straining healthcare workers

There have been several fatalities in KwaZulu-Natal in the past 24 hours.

In Vryheid, north of KZN, five people were killed in a head on collision on Emondlo Road on Monday.

In Durban, two people died in a collision involving a minibus taxi on the N2 near Spaghetti Junction.

Paramedics say a third person has succumbed to their injuries in hospital.

SAMA Chairperson Doctor Mvuyisi Mzukwa says medical personnel, already overwhelmed by staff shortages, are being stretched thin.

"All those are impacting negatively especially on the low numbers that we have of healthcare workers.

“So, you find that they are overwhelmed [during] this time because of the numbers that are coming, obliviously we know the state of our healthcare system in terms of equipment and stuff like that.

“We are in serious trouble as we speak, all these things are adding to the pressure and burn out that healthcare workers have been suffering for a very long time."

Mzukwa is urging motorists to be cautious.

