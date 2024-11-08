Carol Ofori speaks to cybersecurity expert about Shashi Naidoo robbery
How did thieves access Shashi Naidoo's banking apps and how can we protect ourselves?
Amidst the recent incident with businesswoman and model Shashi Naidoo, South Africans have been up in arms, asking, 'How?'
How did criminals steal her money from her banking apps without the necessary passwords and codes on her smartphone? This has boggled many people and left a fog of fear amongst the community who use banking apps (which is pretty much everyone these days).
This motivated Carol Ofori to contact cybersecurity expert and friend of the show, Dr Jaco du Toit, who is also a lecturer at Akademia and a Research Associate at the University of Johannesburg.
Dr Jaco du Toit shared some vital information about how this could've possibly happened and also provided some tips to listeners on how to prevent this from occurring to them personally.
Of course, every bit of information matters.
He spoke about Shoulder Surfing, which describes criminals observing their victims closely, watching them enter their security pins or security patterns on their smartphones. This way, they can access its apps when they steal the phone.
The question surrounding biometrics, such as fingerprint and facial recognition, came up, and du Toit spoke about how fingerprints have been easily attainable.
Take a listen to the full conversation below:
