Carol Ofori speaks to cybersecurity expert

Amidst the recent incident with businesswoman and model Shashi Naidoo, South Africans have been up in arms, asking, 'How?'

How did criminals steal her money from her banking apps without the necessary passwords and codes on her smartphone? This has boggled many people and left a fog of fear amongst the community who use banking apps (which is pretty much everyone these days).

This motivated Carol Ofori to contact cybersecurity expert and friend of the show, Dr Jaco du Toit, who is also a lecturer at Akademia and a Research Associate at the University of Johannesburg.