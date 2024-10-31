The best ways to relax when you’re not studying
Updated | By East Coast Breakfast
Matric finals are in full swing and kids are stressed! Here are some ways to relax and take it easy.
Cornell University in the US revealed that taking breaks of 5-60 minutes from studying allows your brain to refresh while increasing your energy, ability to focus, and productivity.
While the final National Senior Certificate exams are stressful, it’s important to allow yourself some time to just breathe. Without relaxation, mental fatigue steps in, hindering your ability to absorb what you’re studying.
When looking for a way to take a “purposeful break”, it’s good to keep in mind that scrolling mindlessly through social media does not fall in this category.
You need to participate in an activity that allows you to breathe, laugh, move or purposely zone out. These activities give your mind a break, ultimately re-energising and re-focusing you!
Below are some ways to energise yourself during a study break:
Connect with nature by taking a walk or simply sitting outside and taking it all in.
Meditate. You can listen to an online guided meditation, recommended by Cornell University.
Have a Power Nap for about 15 to 20 minutes.
Practice deep breathing. Click here to learn how.
Stretching. This helps your body relax from sitting in the same spot while studying for hours on end. Focus on your neck, arms, wrist, and back.
Change of scenery. Simply walking away from your study area for some time can help revitalise your mind!
Remember to prioritise your mental wellbeing during this time!
