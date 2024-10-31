The best ways to relax when you’re not studying

Cornell University in the US revealed that taking breaks of 5-60 minutes from studying allows your brain to refresh while increasing your energy, ability to focus, and productivity.

While the final National Senior Certificate exams are stressful, it’s important to allow yourself some time to just breathe. Without relaxation, mental fatigue steps in, hindering your ability to absorb what you’re studying.

When looking for a way to take a “purposeful break”, it’s good to keep in mind that scrolling mindlessly through social media does not fall in this category.



You need to participate in an activity that allows you to breathe, laugh, move or purposely zone out. These activities give your mind a break, ultimately re-energising and re-focusing you!