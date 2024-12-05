A child is videoed destroying items in Walmart
Updated | By East Coast Radio
What would you do if you saw a child destroying items at your local supermarket?
With all the hype around gentle parenting, there is just as much backlash. This was noticed after videos of a young girl trashing a Walmart went viral.
Several viewpoints on a video shared on social media have people talking about a young girl's state of mind and the whereabouts of her parents.
In the video, we see the girl walking around a Walmart store, throwing items from the shelves, stomping on them, and just causing a trail of damage. No one stops her, and we hear some workers say out loud that no one should put their hands on her.
Another woman who was not identified kept telling people not to judge her because no one knew what she had been through. It is unclear where the girl's parents are or if this woman is related to her.
Watch the video below - courtesy of Instagram.
At first glance, it is difficult not to react to her disrespect. Whether she was throwing a tantrum or was mentally unstable has not been confirmed, but it was noticeably concerning for everyone there who felt like she was acting disrespectfully.
Many people expressed that had they ever done anything close to what she did, they would've been in big trouble. Also, the topic of being an enabler and not holding her accountable came up.
The law can be tricky, so we can understand why no one wanted to stop her physically. Therefore, many of them called out to her, explaining that her actions would have consequences.
The New York Post commented that this video has come at a time when more and more businesses are controversially threatening to kick parents and their kids out of their establishments if the kids don't calm down from tantrums.
Image Courtesy of Instagram
