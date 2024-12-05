A child is videoed destroying items in Walmart

With all the hype around gentle parenting, there is just as much backlash. This was noticed after videos of a young girl trashing a Walmart went viral.

Several viewpoints on a video shared on social media have people talking about a young girl's state of mind and the whereabouts of her parents.

In the video, we see the girl walking around a Walmart store, throwing items from the shelves, stomping on them, and just causing a trail of damage. No one stops her, and we hear some workers say out loud that no one should put their hands on her.

Another woman who was not identified kept telling people not to judge her because no one knew what she had been through. It is unclear where the girl's parents are or if this woman is related to her.