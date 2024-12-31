Carol Ofori shares five things to do more of in 2025

The New Year brings a sense of new beginnings and the will to do better, try new things, and seize new opportunities. It poses a fresh start for many people excited to embark on a New Year with many possibilities.

We asked our Daytime Queen for inspiration regarding 2025 and how she would approach the New Year.

First and foremost, Carol Ofori shared that in 2025 she has decided to see more live shows. Live shows are a great way of expanding one's experience of the world of arts and culture, and KZN has some amazing playwrights and talent.