Carol Ofori shares five things to do more of in 2025
Updated | By Udesha Moodley-Judhoo
What positive things are you thinking of implementing into your New Year?
What positive things are you thinking of implementing into your New Year?
The New Year brings a sense of new beginnings and the will to do better, try new things, and seize new opportunities. It poses a fresh start for many people excited to embark on a New Year with many possibilities.
We asked our Daytime Queen for inspiration regarding 2025 and how she would approach the New Year.
First and foremost, Carol Ofori shared that in 2025 she has decided to see more live shows. Live shows are a great way of expanding one's experience of the world of arts and culture, and KZN has some amazing playwrights and talent.
Read more: Carol Ofori: 2024 has been a great year!
Here are five things that Carol Ofori wants to do more of in 2025:
- Do more things that make you happy.
- Keep people that make you happy close and those that don't stay away.
- Move a little bit more. Exercise. Weight training is so good.
- Spend time with yourself. You know, I'm Christian. So, if you find it in prayer and spending time with yourself, you have gratitude for the great things in your life. Open your heart to more gratitude.
- Give yourself more compliments every day; say something nice to yourself every day.
Check out these eight habits to adopt this New Year, courtesy of Instagram.
Follow us on social media:
HOW TO LISTEN TO EAST COAST RADIO
- Listen to East Coast Radio on the FM (frequency modulation) spectrum between 94 and 95 FM on your radio.
- Listen live to ECR by clicking here or download the ECR App (iOS/Android).
- Listen to East Coast Radio on the DStv audio bouquet, channel 836.
- Switch to the audio bouquet on your Openview decoder and browse to channel 606
- Listen to us on Amazon Alexa.
Image Courtesy of Instagram
Check out more from East Coast Radio
Show's Stories
-
Carol Ofori shares five things to do more of in 2025
What positive things are you thinking of implementing into your New Year?Carol Ofori 11 seconds ago
-
WhatsApp is breaking up with these phones in 2025
WhatsApp is breaking up with older phones to focus on better security an...East Coast Breakfast an hour ago