Carol Ofori: 2024 has been a great year!

Carol Ofori reflects on 2024 as we embark on the second last day of the year...

Carol Ofori has always been a vocal advocate for learning from your circumstances. Each year, she makes time to reflect on the year that was and realigns her focus towards the coming year. It is a trait that we wish all people would find the time to for because the benefits are both fulfilling and enriching. Not only does this practice allow her to achieve her goals, but it also helps her to adjust her sails as she navigates through the year ahead. In her words she said, "2024 has been a great year, what I'm really excited about is what's coming up in 2025."

She shared that The Carol Ofori Podcast will be coming back in a more interesting way this New Year.

We're coming back with a whole new angle. But I think 2024 has turned out pretty good. I took a backseat in a lot of spaces. And I think this: there's times to chase, and there's times to rest. And I think 2024 was more of a rest year for me than a chasing dreams year. But so many amazing things happened in this year. So, I think I'm looking forward to 2025. - Carol Ofori

Before the end of 2024, you should take some time to reflect on the year that was. Make a note of everything that made you feel good; your wins, regardless of their size, are wins, and should be celebrated. But also note down the parts of your year that you feel didn't go well. There's great strength and growth in recognising the things that you know you could do better. This helps you identify what is important to you and how to do better in 2025 because you know better. If you are in a relationship, touch base with your partner about your goals for 2025 and what you would like to achieve together in 2025. It is a great way to stay positive in this topsy-turvy world. You can do this with your kids as well, regardless of their age. It will help all of you have focus points for the year and find ways to support each other in pursuit of your 2025 goals.

Carol Ofori Show Banner

Image Courtesy of Instagram