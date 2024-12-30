Danny Guselli: "3 things I wish I knew at the start of 2024"
It's that time of year again when you have to reflect on the year that was and plan for the year ahead.
The New Year comes with many feelings; some have us rethinking how we will approach things in 2025, and other feelings tend to have us in reflection mode.
There's nothing wrong with that, it's normal to look back so that you can look forward.
We asked Danny Guselli two questions about 2024 and the New Year, and he responded with some sentimentality and a bit of pizazz (we didn't expect anything less from our most bubbly presenter).
Name five things that you learnt about yourself this year.
- The right hairspray can withstand any wind.
- Giving up coffee for two weeks was a very silly decision.
- I can talk to myself for hours and call it work.
- My radio voice doesn't work on my dog.
- Being under pressure is actually a gift.
We love how Danny shared that his amazing radio voice doesn't work on his dog; it reminded us of how authentic man's best friends are; they don't put up a front, and their frankness is something we could all learn from in New Year.
Check out this cute video Danny Guselli shared for Harper's first birthday - courtesy of Instagram.
Share three things you wish you knew at the beginning of the year that could've helped you navigate 2024 better.
Danny: "Without a doubt, the winning lotto numbers, knowing that a new manager at Manchester United wouldn't make a difference. That would have helped me manage my expectations and know I was going to get the position of Lunchtime presenter. That would have helped with a lot of stress."
