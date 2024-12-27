Carol Ofori shares the most challenging things about 2024

We asked Carol Ofori to share some of her biggest challenges from 2024, and she got real personal with us.

The year 2024 has presented various challenges for everyone. Right now, it's the perfect time to reflect on the lessons we've learnt. Challenges often serve as opportunities in disguise, presenting us with problems to solve.

Carol Ofori has always been an inspiring advocate for embracing challenges. When we asked her to share some of her biggest challenges from 2024, she opened up with her experiences.

"The most challenging thing I've been through this year, I guess, would have to be two things. The first one is navigating my kids getting older. Their lives are becoming a little bit more demanding, which has tested my ability to make time for everything. Our schedules have gotten busier, and I often feel overwhelmed. "On top of that, my husband's not living with us full-time, which has been really hard. He's based in Johannesburg and only spends 50 per cent of the time with us. "This year has also brought to light relationships. I think God has made me aware of the people I need to keep close to, and the people I've had to distance myself from. I started the year with a few more friends than I had before, and I was shown who some people were in my life that I had to let go.'

She shared that, with the wisdom of maturity, accepting that some people may not value you the way you value them has been a difficult truth to accept. "I'm still deeply hurt by it – by relationships I cherish that have gone the opposite way. So those are the two main challenges: being a mom to growing kids, and being a 50 per cent single mom this year, with my husband only with us half the time. It's been incredibly tough." She also realised that relationships are a gift. "You can give everything to them, but if the other person doesn’t value you in the same way, you're wasting your time. That was a bitter pill to swallow." We are grateful for her openness in sharing her struggles, which serve as a reminder that everyone faces their own set of challenges. As we approach the end of the year, let's be mindful of where we started, how far we've come, and how we want to finish.

