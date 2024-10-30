Carol Ofori is joined by Jerusha from Jayshree's Rivaz
Updated | By East Coast Radio
Jayshree's Rivaz is one of South Africa's largest sari suppliers and today Carol Ofori celebrates all things Diwali and fashion with them.
With just a day before Diwali, spirits are high, and everyone is getting their last-minute shopping done.
One of the main elements of Diwali is dressing up, and this year, Carol Ofori has invited Jerusha, the lead merchandiser at Jayshree's Rivaz, to chat about all things Diwali and fashion.
Today, we celebrate Jerusha as our Woman Crush Wednesday and share a little about what she contributes to the rich history of Jayshree's Rivaz.
Jerusha has been with Jayshree's Rivaz for 17 years and has fulfilled many roles during her tenure.
As the lead merchandiser for all the stores, she manages the stock requirements and replenishments for all departments, and is the direct liaison between stores and management.
Jayshree’s Rivaz proudly operates as a third-generation, family-run South African business with Springfield, Chatsworth, and Umhlanga stores, plus a pioneering online store serving the entire nation.
Founded by the Late Mr and Mrs Jeevan Jetha in 1956, Jayshree’s Rivaz has flourished from a small haberdashery into one of South Africa's largest retailers of exquisite saris, Punjabi suits, and bridal wear.
Jayshree's Rivaz prides itself on being a company that has been elegantly preserving Indian cultural attire for more than seven decades.
Check out some of their Diwali looks for women below - courtesy of Instagram.
This year, Jerusha shared that the colour trends for Diwali are as follows.
- Golden Yellow - Brings positivity, joy, and prosperity. Perfect for a bright, hopeful celebration.
- Bright Red - Symbolises passion and energy. Attracts good fortune and the blessings of Goddess Lakshmi.
- Deep Green - Stands for growth and renewal. Invokes fresh beginnings and a balanced spirit.
- Royal Blue - Elegant and calming. Represents loyalty and peace, great for a sophisticated Diwali look.
What colour are you wearing for Diwali?
