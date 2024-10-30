Carol Ofori is joined by Jerusha from Jayshree's Rivaz

With just a day before Diwali, spirits are high, and everyone is getting their last-minute shopping done.

One of the main elements of Diwali is dressing up, and this year, Carol Ofori has invited Jerusha, the lead merchandiser at Jayshree's Rivaz, to chat about all things Diwali and fashion.

Today, we celebrate Jerusha as our Woman Crush Wednesday and share a little about what she contributes to the rich history of Jayshree's Rivaz.

Jerusha has been with Jayshree's Rivaz for 17 years and has fulfilled many roles during her tenure.

As the lead merchandiser for all the stores, she manages the stock requirements and replenishments for all departments, and is the direct liaison between stores and management.