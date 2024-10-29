Five easy to prepare Diwali activities for the kids

Planning something fun for the kids to do that is line with the theme of Diwali is a great way to keep them engaged and interested in the festival of lights.

Planning something fun for the kids to do that is line with the theme of Diwali is a great way to keep them engaged and interested in the festival of lights.

We have found some great craft ideas for the kids this Diwali. These projects require minimal effort and are fun and engaging for the children. The first one isn't so much a craft but rather something informative that you can play for the kids to help them understand the story behind Diwali and why it is called the 'Festival of Lights'. 1. The story and tradition behind Diwali Check out this animated video that shares the story of Diwali - courtesy of YouTube.

Read more: Diwali may be recognised as a public holiday in the future

2. Firework stamping art This artwork is a great way to get the kids involved in the spirit of celebrating, and it could also be something that they take ownership of. The artwork could serve as a family Diwali greeting card they could give family and friends. It is a great way to personalise your Diwali boxes. Check out the video below that shares how to make the firework stamping art - courtesy of TikTok.

3. Diwali Hands - Henna designs This is a great idea to keep the kids occupied if you are baking and need them out of the kitchen. Set up a Henna hands table where the kids trace and cut their hand imprints on coloured cardboard or white paper. If you have paint, you could get them to use paint with earbuds and print out a sample design to inspire them. But if you don't have paint, this also works; you can just give them a pen (or crayons) and let them design the henna hands. Watch the video below from TikTok that allows you to visualise what this might look like.

4. DIY Paper Diyas These are fun and could be used to decorate the home for your Diwali celebrations. They require coloured paper, glue, and a pair of scissors. Watch the video below for the tutorial - courtesy of TikTok.

5. Rangoli Salt Designs Rangoli is a form of art that originates from India. It involves creating patterns on the floor or the tabletop using different coloured powders, such as rice, flower petals, sand, or rocks. It is traditional for Hindus to create a rangoli design at the front of their home to welcome the Goddess Luxmi into their home. The below is a great way to get the kids to contribute to this beautiful practice with minimal mess. Check out how you can help them make this Rangoli Salt Design below, courtesy of TikTok. You could also set up a tray for them or use a plastic pool container and allow them to make the rangoli inside so that they don't step on it.

Image Courtesy of iStock