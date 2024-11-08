Carol Ofori inspired to find KZN's biggest cheapskate

After seeing this guy on the American show, 'Extreme Cheapskates', Carol Ofori and her team wondered if KZN has an extreme cheapskate...

After seeing this guy on the American show, 'Extreme Cheapskates', Carol Ofori and her team wondered if KZN has an extreme cheapskate...

It's not unusual for us as a community to try and adopt cost-saving hacks into our daily lives. Every cent counts these days, and by adopting cost-saving hacks, you can find some breathing room in your finances. However, there are some things that no one should feel the need to do to save money. An American TV show called, 'Extreme Cheapskates', is aired on TLC and features people from around the US who proudly call themselves 'cheapskates'. If you haven't heard the term before, this refers to someone not keen on spending money. They focus on a lifestyle that allows them to be frugal and save money at all costs.

The show shares stories of people who seem ordinary but lead unusual lives with their extreme measures. A snippet of one of the men featured on the show years back shows how disgusting being a cheapskate can be. The man, Greg Insco, shared that he is a Zumba dance instructor, and when he announced that he is an 'extreme cheapskate', he looked proud. He shared that he would do anything to earn money and even participated in medical trials to earn cash. He shamelessly admitted to earning $3,500 for participating in a clinical trial that involved him rubbing a cream on his behind. Then Greg said he doesn't spend money at a car wash but uses the squidgy at the service station to wash his car. What really threw us off was when he shared that he uses old yoghurt cups as glasses to drink from and if you are asking what could be worse than that, let us inform you...

He said he showers with his clothes on so he doesn't have to wash them separately and collects his shower water to flush the toilet once a week! All this bizarre behaviour inspired Carol Ofori and the team to find KZN's biggest cheapskate. Watch the full video of his cheapskate habits - courtesy of YouTube.

Image Courtesy of YouTube