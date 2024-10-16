Is this SA’s cheapest grocery retailer?
Updated | By Stacey & J Sbu
This viral shopper's grocery haul at South Africa's cheapest store stunned viewers, showcasing massive savings on everyday essentials.
This viral shopper's grocery haul at South Africa's cheapest store stunned viewers, showcasing massive savings on everyday essentials.
With the cost of living on the rise, many South Africans are struggling to get by. We are all looking for ways to save money and ensure we are properly sustained.
Taking to social media recently, @coolstorybru took a trip to a grocery store in Pretoria and locals were awestruck at the savings.
Read More: Will you be buying SA’s cheapest bakkie?
In his video, @coolstorybru broke down the cost of each item he bought. He managed to snag a loaf of Albany bread for just R10, which is almost half of what is charged at other stores.
The savings didn’t stop there. He purchased two bags of 2kg washing powder for R45 each and two packs of banded two-ply toilet paper for R110 per pack. His sauce haul, including mayonnaise, tomato sauce, and Mrs Balls chutney, came in at R85, while three 2L bottles of Coca-Cola set him back just R20 each.
Another notable deal was two bottles of Sunlight dishwashing liquid with refills for a total of only R99. In the video, @coolstorybru mentioned that he saved a total of R150, which he says, is 20% less than what he would have spent elsewhere.
This wasn’t just a lucky day for him though as the massive deals were part of KitKat Cash & Carry’s 32-year birthday celebration, making it even more enticing for those looking to save money.
According to their website, KitKat Cash and Carry does not have any KZN branches but we’re hoping that changes soon!
Take a look at his video below:
Follow us on social media:
HOW TO LISTEN TO EAST COAST RADIO
- Listen to East Coast Radio on the FM (frequency modulation) spectrum between 94 and 95 FM on your radio.
- Listen live to ECR by clicking here or download the ECR App (iOS/Android).
- Listen to East Coast Radio on the DStv audio bouquet, channel 836.
- Switch to the audio bouquet on your Openview decoder and browse to channel 606
- Listen to us on Amazon Alexa.
Images courtesy of @coolstorybru on Instagram
Show's Stories
-
Rocky’s rare visit: Elephant seal shocks KZN coastline
A southern elephant seal swam 2,000km to KZN’s coast! East Coast Radio l...Stacey & J Sbu 2 hours ago
-
Close Encounter: Black Mamba found curdled up in a car in Pinetown
Snake rescuer Nick Evans recently came to the aid of a 1.9m black mamba ...Stacey & J Sbu 2 hours ago