Is this SA’s cheapest grocery retailer?

With the cost of living on the rise, many South Africans are struggling to get by. We are all looking for ways to save money and ensure we are properly sustained. Taking to social media recently, @coolstorybru took a trip to a grocery store in Pretoria and locals were awestruck at the savings.

In his video, @coolstorybru broke down the cost of each item he bought. He managed to snag a loaf of Albany bread for just R10, which is almost half of what is charged at other stores. The savings didn’t stop there. He purchased two bags of 2kg washing powder for R45 each and two packs of banded two-ply toilet paper for R110 per pack. His sauce haul, including mayonnaise, tomato sauce, and Mrs Balls chutney, came in at R85, while three 2L bottles of Coca-Cola set him back just R20 each. Another notable deal was two bottles of Sunlight dishwashing liquid with refills for a total of only R99. In the video, @coolstorybru mentioned that he saved a total of R150, which he says, is 20% less than what he would have spent elsewhere.

This wasn’t just a lucky day for him though as the massive deals were part of KitKat Cash & Carry’s 32-year birthday celebration, making it even more enticing for those looking to save money. According to their website, KitKat Cash and Carry does not have any KZN branches but we’re hoping that changes soon! Take a look at his video below: