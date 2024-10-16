Close Encounter: Black Mamba found curled up in a car in Pinetown
Updated | By Stacey & J Sbu
Snake rescuer Nick Evans recently came to the aid of a 1.9m black mamba curled up on a car's battery.
We just got shivers down our spine at the thought of this!
Durban Snake Rescuer Nick Evans shared a spine-tingling incident that occurred in Pinetown recently.
Last week, a black mamba was found curled up on the battery of a vehicle that went in for repairs at a workshop in Pinetown
The car had come from Highland Hills in Moseley.
The owner had already spotted the snake at home and carefully opened the bonnet, hoping the uninvited guest had left. But the 1.9m black mamba was still there, comfortably resting on the battery.
Evans, along with his friend Duncan Slabbert, were called in for the removal. Thankfully, it was a quick and smooth operation, with no major challenges.
“It would have been fun if it was more challenging, and to take it to Dubcorp for help,” Evans joked.
This wasn’t the only snake they encountered that day, teasing followers with more snake tales to come.
A similar incident occurred a few months back when Evans encountered a mamba cosied up in a Hilux. Living in KZN, we know that encountering snakes is almost a rite of passage, but what would you do if a large, slithery guest cosied up in the bonnet of your car?
Snake rescuer Nick Evans shared images of a rescue he carried out with veterinarian Dr Carla Goede last week. While out to treat a monitor lizard that survived a dog attack, they received a call about a black mamba in a garage in Westville.
Read the full story here.
Image courtesy ofNick Evans on Facebook
